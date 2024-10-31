UPDATE: Security guard shoots masked man inside Kroger, sheriff says

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 9:34 a.m.:

One person is in the hospital after being shot by a security guard at a Kroger in Harrison Twp.

We'll have the latest on News Center 7 at noon.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said store management had reported an person that they wanted out of the store around 8:09 a.m. This person was heavily covered with things including a face mask.

A third-party security guard contracted by Kroger approached the man and asked him to leave the store. At that point, Streck said the suspect produced a handgun.

The security then pulled their weapon and shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Streck said he was conscious at the hospital, but they were working to learn more about his injuries.

INITIAL REPORT:

A reported shooting has prompted a large law enforcement investigation at a local Kroger.

Deputies responded to the Kroger on W. Siebenthaler Ave. in Harrison Twp. on reports of a shooting around 8:15 a.m.

At least one person has been reported shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reports that deputies have part of the parking lot by the front of the store blocked off with crime scene tape.

We’ll continue to update this story.

