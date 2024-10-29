Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in go-cart crash

DAYTON — A man is dead after crashing a go-kart in Dayton Monday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police and medics were called to the 1100 block of Kemper Avenue just before 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that the 18-year-old was driving a go-kart in a neighborhood when it ran into the back of a parked pickup truck, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man was identified as Lucas Hamilton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



