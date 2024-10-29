Archdiocese of Cincinnati discontinuing parishes’ partnerships with Girl Scouts of the USA

CINCINNATI — The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is discontinuing its partnership between its parishes and the Girl Scouts of the USA.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a letter to parishioners, Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr said the decision comes after Girls Scouts of the USA “embraced and promoted an impoverished worldview regarding gender and sexuality.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“Through some of their activities, resources, badges and awards, Girl Scouts – including the local chapter, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio – has contributed to normalizing a sexual and gender ideology contrary to the Catholic understanding of the human person made male and female in the image and likeness of God,” Schnurr wrote.

One of the materials and promotions listed as objectionable by the archdiocese is the “Inclusive. Together.” patch, which includes a wheel that encourages girls to identify their sexual orientation and gender identity. Another is the “LGBTQ+ Pride Month Fun” patch that “recommends participation in LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations” and “encourages the use of key terms and definitions from the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network.”

“The Archdiocese of Cincinnati cannot partner with an organization that, from its highest level, advocates ideas which the Church considers false and harmful,” Schnurr said.

The archdiocese attempted to negotiate with the Girls Scouts of Western Ohio, but were “unable to agree on an acceptable path forward.”

Schnurr said the timetable for the conclusion of the partnership between the archdiocese and the organization will extend over the next 14 months.

“By the end of calendar year 2025, every Girl Scout troop currently operating on any Catholic campus must: (1) convert to an American Heritage Girls troop; (2) find another location at which to meet; or (3) disband,” Schnurr wrote. “In the meantime, no new Girl Scout troops may be established, and Girl Scouts may not be featured or promoted as an official ministry or extracurricular activity of any Catholic parish or school in the archdiocese.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



