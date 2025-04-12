Walmart employee kills 2 co-workers, injures another in after-hours shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga — Two people are dead, and another is injured in an early morning shooting spree that started at a Georgia Walmart.

Around 1:30 a.m.. Dwayne Eduh left the Walmart in Newtown County, Georgia, grabbed a gun from his car, and killed 21-year-old Khalaf Barksdale inside the store, according to our sister station WSB-TV.

While leaving the store, Eduh shot and critically injured Ryan Bradley, another coworker, investigators said.

Eduh then went to a nearby home on Emerson Trail and killed Akeela Clarke, 19, who also worked at Walmart.

The suspect later shot himself and was critically injured.

WSB-TV received the following statement from Walmart’s corporate offices on Friday morning:

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened. There’s no place for violence in our stores. We’re focused on taking care of our associates and supporting law enforcement with their investigation.”

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said only employees were inside the store at the time of the shooting.

