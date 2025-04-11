Over a dozen firearms stolen from local gun store; $10K reward offered in investigation

KETTERING — A $10,000 reward is now being offered in the investigation into the stolen firearms from a Kettering gun store this week.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Friday that they and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) would be offering the reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the people involved in the burglary at AC Firearms and Supplies.

As News Center 7 previously reported, AC Firearms on Woodman Drive was broken into shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows one of the three people breaking open the store’s front door. All three funnel in and begin taking firearms off the walls and items from store cabinets.

The store’s owner, Adam Bennett, told News Center 7 that 14 guns were taken. He said no bullets or magazines were taken.

Bennett believes, based on how quickly the thieves were able to work, that he had been targeted.

“It was probably somebody who’s come in here at least once before,” Bennett said. “Anything that catches the eye, that could probably be sold quick and easy, that’s what they took.”

The break-in is under investigation by the ATF’s Columbus Field Division and the Kettering Police Department.

Anyone with information can contact the ATF by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), emailing ATFTips@atf.gov, or reaching out through their website.

You can also contact the Kettering Police Detective Sgt. Vince Mason at (937)296-2595.

