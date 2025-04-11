‘They ran him over;’ 911 call details moments person hit by 2 vehicles in deadly crash

A person is dead after being hit by two vehicles, a 911 caller told local dispatchers Thursday night.

Dayton officers and medics responded before 9:30 p.m. to Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive on reports of a crash.

As previously by News Center 7, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said the victim died at the hospital after being transported from the scene.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 indicates that a guy got hit by two vehicles.

“They ran him over!” the caller told dispatchers.

Moments later, the caller said, “A guy just got hit by a truck and they ran him over.”

She then said the victim got hit by a second vehicle.

“Another car didn’t see him, and they ran him over,” the caller said.

She also told dispatchers that the victim was breathing and moving. “He’s moving his legs, he’s trying to talk.”

The caller said both vehicles stayed at the scene.

We will continue to update this story.

