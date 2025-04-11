Superload weighing nearly 370K pounds moving through Greene County today

FAIRBORN — A massive superload will move through Greene County today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We will explain how this could impact both your morning and afternoon commutes this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. through 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Piqua Steel Company will move an electric transformer from the Fairborn Railroad at the 400 block of Xenia Drive to the AES substation on Dayton Xenia Road, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the transformer weighs over 369,000 pounds, which is equivalent to nearly 31 elephants.

It will be loaded onto a vehicle that weighs 595,000 pounds.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office says the process will start after 9 a.m. today.

It will take six to eight hours to reach the substation due to its height.

Several roads will be closed as the transformer moves through the area.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group