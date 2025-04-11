1 dead after being hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — A person died after being hit by a car in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
The scene is at Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive, a spokesperson with the Montgomery County dispatch confirmed.
The person was transported from the scene, but died at the hospital, according to the coroner’s office.
News Center 7 will update the story as we learn more.
