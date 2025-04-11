1 dead after being hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — A person died after being hit by a car in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The scene is at Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive, a spokesperson with the Montgomery County dispatch confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The person was transported from the scene, but died at the hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

News Center 7 will update the story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group