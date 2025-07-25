Dangerous heat across region; scattered storms with heavy rain possible this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Dangerous heat continues throughout the region with scattered storms possible for the next several days.

Heat Alerts Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A Heat Advisory continues for part of the region until 8 p.m. tonight. This includes Butler, Clinton, and Warren counties.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK the dangerous heat and humidity. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

We will see highs near 90 degrees with the heat index approaching 100 degrees today. It will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of the region.

Severe weather outlook (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz says we could see heavy downpours with scattered storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Some localized flooding is possible.

The chance for storms will continue throughout the weekend.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group