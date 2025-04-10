6 dead after helicopter crashes into Hudson River, AP sources say

NEW YORK — Six people died when a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River Thursday afternoon, the Associated Press reports.

The crash happened around 3:17 p.m. just off Manhattan.

CBS News reported that at least six people were on board, including two adults and three children.

Video posted on social media showed the helicopter mostly submerged, upside down in the water.

Multiple rescue boats were seen in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

