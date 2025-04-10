UPDATE: Firefighters working to put out 2 house fires in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @4:10 a.m.

Several firefighters are working to put out two house fires in Dayton early Thursday

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene and has the latest on this breaking news this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters and officers were dispatched at 3;24 a.m. to a house fire on Warder Street between N. Main and Geyer Streets.

Video and photos show two houses on fire on Warder Street.

Several firefighters are on the scene.

We will update this story.

Warder Street House Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group