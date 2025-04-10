Police looking for man accused of leaving Walmart with over $1K in stolen items

BEAVERCREEK — Can you ID this man?

Beavercreek Police are searching for a man accused of leaving Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard with over $1,300 in merchandise without paying it, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 6.

As he was leaving, the suspect reportedly dropped over $200 worth of merchandise, which was recovered.

The man allegedly loaded the stolen merchandise into a black SUV with the assistance of another man and left the parking lot.

Beavercreek Police photos of the suspect and vehicle of interest.

If you know him, contact Officer Thomas at (937) 426-1225, extension 160, or by email.

Tips may remain anonymous.

Beavercreek Walmart Theft Suspected Vehicle Photo contributed by City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) /City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

