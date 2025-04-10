Police looking for man accused of leaving Walmart with over $1K in stolen items

BEAVERCREEK — Can you ID this man?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Beavercreek Police are searching for a man accused of leaving Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard with over $1,300 in merchandise without paying it, according to a social media post.
The incident happened on Sunday, April 6.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead after crash in Springfield neighborhood
- ‘Difficult but necessary;’ Local bubble tea shop announces upcoming closure
- Former base commander set for court-martial next week at WPFAB
As he was leaving, the suspect reportedly dropped over $200 worth of merchandise, which was recovered.
The man allegedly loaded the stolen merchandise into a black SUV with the assistance of another man and left the parking lot.
Beavercreek Police photos of the suspect and vehicle of interest.
If you know him, contact Officer Thomas at (937) 426-1225, extension 160, or by email.
Tips may remain anonymous.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group