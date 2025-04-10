1 dead after crash in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — 1 person is dead after a car crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon, according to a Springfield Police Sergeant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred near the intersection of W John Street and S Wittenberg Avenue before 3 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sergeant said one of the passengers in one of the cars died from their injuries.

Photos of the scene contributed to News Center 7 by Gregory Abbott show at least two cars involved. Both of the vehicles have front-end damage.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

John Street crash (Provided by Gregory Abbott)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group