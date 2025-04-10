1 dead after crash in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — 1 person is dead after a car crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon, according to a Springfield Police Sergeant.
The crash occurred near the intersection of W John Street and S Wittenberg Avenue before 3 p.m.
The sergeant said one of the passengers in one of the cars died from their injuries.
Photos of the scene contributed to News Center 7 by Gregory Abbott show at least two cars involved. Both of the vehicles have front-end damage.
Additional information was not immediately available.
