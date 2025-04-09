Man learns sentence for death of 15-year-old girl; woman charged in attempted cover-up, deputies say

HARRISON TWP. — A man has learned how long he’ll be behind bars for shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl in Harrison Twp. and a woman is now facing charges for trying to cover it up.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tommy Moreland was sentenced to 37 to 46.5 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

The sentencing happened nearly a month after Moreland was convicted of several charges, including murder and felonious assault, in connection to the November 2023 shooting death of Heaven Washington.

Also on Wednesday, Denisha Taylor was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on three counts of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor attempted to cover up the crime.

Taylor, Denisha Tanae (10/24/1991) Taylor, Denisha Tanae (10/24/1991) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 23-015740 on 11/20/2023 at 4:27 PM. Not Formally Charged - Tampering With Evidence (Pending); Not Formally Charged - Obstructing Justice (Pending); Not Formally Charged - Complicity (Pending); Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, deputies responded to a “rolling shootout” near the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive on Nov. 17. Washington, a passenger in one of the vehicles involved, was shot and killed.

Deputies previously said that they did not believe Washington was the intended target of the shooting, “but a tragic casualty of ongoing street violence.”

Detectives were able to determine the other vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a maroon Toyota RAV4.

The same day as the shooting, the SUV was spotted by detectives in unmarked patrol vehicles at the Englewood Meijer. As detectives were watching the SUV, it began to drive off at a high rate of speed. A chase ensured and the SUV continued to go around 70 mph, running red lights and nearly hitting other cars on the road.

The SUV later got onto Interstate 70 and continued driving recklessly, going approximately 109 mph. Eventually, the SUV got off the interstate and was later found abandoned in a field in Farmersville.

Surveillance video later reviewed by detectives showed Moreland getting into the driver’s seat of the SUV before and driving the chase began.

A warrant for Moreland’s arrest was issued and he was arrested without incident in March 2024.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group