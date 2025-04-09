Former base commander set for court-martial next week at WPFAB

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The former commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) is set to face a general court-martial next week.

The court-martial for Col. Christopher Meeker is set to take place Tuesday at WPAFB, according to the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC).

As previously reported by News Center 7, Meeker was removed on Dec. 29, 2023, “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead.”

Meeker was charged in October 2024 with three violations of “Articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice” after an investigation.

According to the AFMC, Meeker is facing one charge and one specification under Article 90, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer; and one charge and two specifications under Article 134, extramarital sexual conduct and fraternization.

Meeker waived his Article 32 preliminary hearing and Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, referred his charges to a general court-martial.

His trial was previously scheduled to be held in June 2025 at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.

“The date was moved by mutual agreement of the parties involved and with the concurrence of the convening authority and presiding military judge. Venue was returned to Wright-Patterson for convenience, as trial participants and potential witnesses are local to Wright-Patterson AFB,” a spokesperson for AFMC s.

