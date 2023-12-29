Commander at Wright-Patterson AFB removed from command

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been relieved of his command.

Col. Christopher Meeker was removed Friday, Dec. 29 “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead,” according to a release from the Air Force Materiel Command.

“I made this decision in the best interest of the men and women of the 88th Air Base Wing,” Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, said.

Meeker assumed command in July 2022, replacing Col. Miller, who had led the Wing since June 2020.

Col. Travis Pond, who has served as the 88th Air Base Wing deputy commander since June 2023, has been named the interim wing commander.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more.

