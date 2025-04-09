Popular coffee shop to open new location in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A popular coffee shop will open a new location in the Miami Valley later this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

7 Brew Coffee is scheduled to open its new store in Huber Heights, according to Maddie Turner, regional manager for 7 Brew Huber Heights.

TRENDING STORIES:

She said the new location will be between the IHOP and 5/3 Bank at the 7600 block of Old Troy Pike.

“We wanted to bring 7 Brew to Huber Heights to bring a new and exciting coffee concept to the area. Providing customers with not only delicious drinks but a unique and personal drive-thru experience,” Turner told News Center 7.

The chain offers a variety of drinks including coffee, teas, lemonades, shakes, smoothies, and even energy drinks.

7 Brew has locations in Beavercreek, Springfield, and Springboro, according to its website.

“It’s been an awesome thing to see how the communities have appreciated not only our great drinks but also supported our staff and created amazing connections. We are excited to open more locations in the area and continue to grow within the Dayton region,” said Turner.

She said they are aiming to open the Huber Heights location this fall.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group