Traffic on busy road impacted after truck hits utility pole in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Traffic will be impacted on a busy road after a pickup truck hit a utility pole in Clark County early Wednesday.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 1:37 a.m. to U.S. 40 and S. Tecumseh Road on reports of a crash.

An OSHP dispatcher told News Center 7 that a Chevy pickup truck hit a utility pole. Both the pole and live wires were down.

He said a state trooper was still at the scene.

Ohio Edison crews deactivated the wires and were scheduled to fix the pole later, dispatchers said.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

