Police looking for 2 women accused of stealing almost $6K in items from Ulta Beauty

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these women?

Beavercreek Police are searching for two women accused of stealing almost $6,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on March 25 at The Greene.

The department alleges they entered the store, selected merchandise worth over $5,900, and left without paying.

The City of Beavercreek Police Department posted security camera images on its Facebook page.

If you can ID them or have any information, contact Officer M. Lammert at (937) 426-1225, extension 166, or email the officer.

All tips may remain anonymous.

Theft Suspect #1 Photo contributed by City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) /City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

Theft Suspect #2 Photo contributed by City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) /City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

