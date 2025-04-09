Dayton man learns punishment for coercing minors, making child porn

DAYTON — A repeat sex offender learned his punishment for coercing two minors and producing child pornography, according to a spokesperson for the Southern District of Ohio United States Attorney’s office.

Christopher Jewett, 26, of Dayton, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday.

Jewett met teenage girls while using an online, virtual world and networking site, according to the spokesperson.

Court documents indicate that Jewett talked to the victims online during the summer of 2023 and the spring of 2024.

At the time, Jewett was on supervised release for prior sex offenses.

Jewett sent the victims “explicit videos” and asked for “explicit content” in return, according to the spokesperson.

He lied about his registered address and had cell phones, which violated the terms of his probation.

The spokesperson said Jewett’s prior sex offenses include local convictions for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He was federally charged in July 2024 and pleaded guilty in October 2024.

