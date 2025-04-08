Man accused of taking secret pictures of minor facing child porn charges

FRANKLIN, Warren County — A man accused of taking secret photos of a minor is facing dozens of charges.

Michael Boston, 49, of Franklin, was indicted on 36 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, 12 counts of voyeurism, four counts of sexual imposition and one count of possessing criminal tools on Friday, according to Warren County Court of Common Pleas records.

Boston is accused of secretly taking photos of a minor while nude in Franklin between Jan. 1, 2024, and Aug. 7, 2024, according to court records released by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Records show that Boston allegedly “engaged in sexual contact with a minor” on four separate occasions from Sept. 1, 2024, to Aug. 7, 2024.

Boston was arrested Tuesday morning and is currently booked in the Warren County Jail, according to jail records.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.

