Proposed bill would halt public funding for Ohio pro sports teams with losing records

COLUMBUS — An Ohio State Senator is planning to introduce a bill that would ban public money from going to professional sports teams in the state with losing records.

State Senator Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) announced he would soon introduce the “Public Access to Professional Sports Act.”

The bill would require a team to achieve at least a .500 record in three of the previous five seasons to be eligible for public funding.

The “Public Access to Professional Sports Act” would also require a franchise to repay the taxpayers for all funds they received if they were to leave the city where they play.

DeMora said in an announcement that “Ohioans have been held hostages” by professional sports teams and their owners.

“I am tired of hearing year after year that if the government doesn’t fork over taxpayer money, then the team is going to move out of state! This legislation would stop that cycle,” DeMora said. “If a team wants to get taxpayer money, then the least they can do is have a winning season, and if they decide that they want to move, then the people of Ohio deserve their money back.”

New sports teams would be exempt from the winning record requirement for the first five years, but they would have to demonstrate “competitive performance” before asking for additional funding.

The announcement comes as the Cleveland Browns inch closer to getting $600 million in bonds from Ohio taxpayers, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The Browns, who went 3-14 last season, are looking to leave Cleveland and build a new entertainment district and domed stadium in nearby Brook Park.

The Cincinnati Bengals also have financial needs surrounding their stadium. They’ve had a winning record in four out of the last five seasons, which would make them eligible for funding if this legislation were to pass and be signed into law.

