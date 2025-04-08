Large police presence reported after chase ends near I-70

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A large police presence was reported after a chase ended near I-70 late Monday night.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed that several troopers from different posts are in the area of SR-235 and Center Point 70 Boulevard.
Initial reports indicate that police agencies from Clark County and Montgomery County are also on scene.
The dispatcher confirmed that an OSHP plane was taking over for a Columbus Division of Police helicopter.
Flight Aware live tracker shows that a Columbus Division of Police helicopter and OSHP plane were circling the area.
Additional information on the chase was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
