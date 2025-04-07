The Masters weather: Practice round suspended, grounds evacuated

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Hours after the grounds opened up for patrons, Monday’s practice round at the Masters has been suspended due to weather, according to our sister station WSB in Atlanta.

Augusta National Golf Club announced around 11:30 a.m. that it evacuated the grounds.

It’s unclear how long the practice round will be suspended and if patrons will be allowed back on the grounds later today.

Weather Alert | Monday Practice Round Suspended #themasters pic.twitter.com/XxsdP8bTql — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2025

