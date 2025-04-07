Time is running out! What is REAL ID? Here’s what you need to know before the May 7 deadline

OHIO — Anyone looking to fly domestically or enter a federal building in the United States must have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification by May 7.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

REAL ID is not an actual piece of identification. It’s a federal law established in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks with the purpose of setting national standards for enhanced security with flying in the United States, our sister station KIRO-7 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

In Ohio, a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license will have a star in the upper right-hand corner. If your license says “Not for Federal ID,” Then you will have to update it to a compliant driver’s license or use another form of accepted ID to fly domestically.

If you go to an airport with a license that says “Not for Federal ID,” in the upper right-hand corner starting May 7, you will not be allowed through security.

If you aren’t planning to fly or enter a federal building in the future, you don’t need to update your license. You are still free to travel on land with any kind of valid identification. The REAL ID standards only apply to flying within the United States.

These identification options meet REAL ID standards and can be used to board domestic flights, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA):

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will still issue a Standard card if a Compliant card is not needed for the individual.

According to the Ohio BMV, the Compliant and Standard Cards cost the same but obtaining a Compliant Card requires more documentation than the Standard card.

To learn more about what documents you need when getting your Compliant Card in Ohio follow this link.

REAL ID-compliant cards can not be used for border crossings into Canada, Mexico, or other international travel. You will have to have additional identification such as a passport and visa.

You can learn more about REAL ID here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group