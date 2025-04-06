Police investigating after Ohio woman found dead

OBETZ, Ohio — Police are investigating after an Ohio woman was found dead last week.

Officers with the Obetz Police Department responded to the 5200 block of Groveport Road around 5 p.m. April 2 and found 49-year-old Jessica Bird, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

Bird was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took 44-year-old Jeffrey Caudill into custody, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Caudill was charged with murder in Bird’s death.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records obtained by WBNS-10 TV, Bird died “by means of stabbing or cutting.”

Bird’s death remains under investigation by the Obetz Police Department.

