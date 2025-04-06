Roads, parks close for flooding as rain continues to fall across the Miami Valley

Flooding across the area has caused the closure of roads and parks.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson speaks to officials about the impacts of the rainfall, which is predicted to continue through the weekend.

East River Landing Park was closed along with other parks in the Miami Conservancy District to store flood water.

“I can deal with the rain,” Anthony Davis from Dayton said. “As long as it’s not snow.”

Davis says he’s been lucky and hasn’t had many issues throughout the storm.

According to the Miami Conservancy District, the Great Miami River watershed has received inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Lower areas, like Troy, are experiencing rising water.

News Center 7 spoke with Hydrologist Mike Ekberg about the flooding.

“All five of our dams right now are storing flood waters,” Ekberg said. “The water won’t go over top the levees and cause flooding. So it’s operating like we need it to do.”

The Miami Conservancy District says they are waiting for rain to subside before they open the roadways and parks back up.

