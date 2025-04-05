Girlfriend of fugitive located after she was reported missing

LORAIN COUNTY — The girlfriend of the Elyria man who escaped police in handcuffs in February was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to our news partner WOIO in Cleveland.

Donte Parker, 23, was last seen running from police in handcuffs outside an apartment building in the 200 block of Washington Ave. just before 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, WOIO says.

Parker’s girlfriend, 20-year-old Petra Pintar, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 11. She was last seen Feb. 3, according to WOIO.

On Feb. 16, authorities in Michigan announced they believed Parker and Pintar were in Genesee County.

Pintar arrived voluntarily at the Elyria Police Department Thursday morning. Detectives confirmed she was unharmed, WOIO says.

Due to her outstanding warrants from other agencies, she was taken into custody and transferred to the custody of the Lorain Police Department, according to WOIO.

Elyria Police told WOIO the circumstances of Pintar’s disappearance are still under investigation.

Parker remains at large, according to WOIO.

According to WOIO, officers responded to the apartment for a welfare check on Feb. 3 and found Parker hiding inside the apartment.

Parker had several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest and was also in possession of a firearm, so he was placed in custody, WOIO says.

Parker escaped from officers as he was led outside the building, according to WOIO.

Multiple officers on foot, with drones, and K-9 units searched the area for several days, WOIO says.

Parker is considered armed and dangerous by authorities, according to WOIO.

Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Elyria Police Department at (440) 323-3302 or the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

