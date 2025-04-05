First responders called to reported water rescue in Preble County

PREBLE & MONTGOMERY COUNTIES — Several agencies are responding to a water rescue call in Preble County Saturday afternoon, an Englewood police and fire dispatcher confirmed.
The incident occurred near the intersection of S Preble County Line Road and Kinsey Road after 3:30 p.m.
The dispatcher said Englewood fire crews are assisting Preble County crews.
Initial reports indicate additional rescue crews were called to the scene.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to update this story.
