Boil Advisory issued for Miami County village

COVINGTON, Miami County — Some people are under a boil advisory Saturday morning.

The Village of Covington announced that its entire water distribution system is under a Boil Advisory Saturday morning, according to its social media post.

Anyone in this area should use commercially bottled water or boil their tap water before consuming.

“Bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute. To avoid burns, allow boiled water to cool before using. Please boil your water even if you filter it in your home,” the post said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

