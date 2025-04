MIAMI VALLEY — Flooding and high water have caused road closures throughout the Miami Valley Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to OHGO, the following roadways are closed:

State Route 48 Northbound in Miami County

State Route 725 from Penewith Road to Lower Bellbrook Road in Greene County

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group