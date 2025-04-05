Local

Miami Conservancy District activates flood protection system

By WHIO Staff
Ballpark off County Road 25A and Eldean Road flooded (Brooke Jones/STAFF)
MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Conservancy District announced that its flood protection system was activated.

The announcement came Saturday morning, after inches of rain had fallen throughout the Miami Valley.

All five dams in Germantown, Englewood, Lockington, Taylorsville and Huffman are storing water after three to five inches fell across the Great Miami River Watershed over the last three days, according to MCD.

The floodgates in Piqua, Troy, Wet Carrollton, Miamisburg, Middletown and Hamilton have closed.

MCD said its crews are working to monitor river levels and operating pump stations.

