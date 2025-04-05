Miami Conservancy District activates flood protection system

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Conservancy District announced that its flood protection system was activated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The announcement came Saturday morning, after inches of rain had fallen throughout the Miami Valley.

>> PHOTOS: Severe thunderstorms cause widespread flooding, hail

TRENDING STORIES:

All five dams in Germantown, Englewood, Lockington, Taylorsville and Huffman are storing water after three to five inches fell across the Great Miami River Watershed over the last three days, according to MCD.

The floodgates in Piqua, Troy, Wet Carrollton, Miamisburg, Middletown and Hamilton have closed.

MCD said its crews are working to monitor river levels and operating pump stations.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

0 of 44 Ballpark off County Road 25A and Eldean Road flooded (Brooke Jones/STAFF) Hail in Jamestown near Shawnee Lake Hail in Jamestown near Shawnee Lake Hail in Jamestown near Shawnee Lake Hail in Waynesville Courtesy of Tessa Jones. Hail in Shawnee Lake Courtesy of Teeter Curry. Hail in Waynesville Courtesy of Tessa Jones. Hail in Shawnee Lake Courtesy of Teeter Curry. Hail in Xenia Hail Damages Windshield in Jamestown Courtesy of Neal Cline Hail in Xenia Hail in Shawnee Lake Courtesy of Teeter Curry. Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Severe weather (iWitness 7) Ballpark off County Road 25A and Eldean Road flooded (Brooke Jones/STAFF) Ballpark off County Road 25A and Eldean Road flooded (Brooke Jones/STAFF) Ballpark off County Road 25A and Eldean Road flooded (Brooke Jones/STAFF) Ballpark off County Road 25A and Eldean Road flooded (Brooke Jones/STAFF) Ballpark off County Road 25A and Eldean Road flooded (Brooke Jones/STAFF) Ballpark off County Road 25A and Eldean Road flooded (Brooke Jones/STAFF)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group