Local city enacts flood action plan as river level rises

SIDNEY, Shelby County — A city in Shelby County has activated its flood action plan as the Great Miami River levels rise.
The City of Sidney initiated its plan at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, according to a city spokesperson.
The Great Miami River level reached 10.5 feet around 5 a.m. and continued to rise to 12.12 feet around 8 a.m.
The city said that approximately 12.1 feet of water would cause minor flooding with minimal property damage.
According to data from the USGS, the river crested around noon at 13.88 feet and has started to drop.
The spokesperson said Custenborder Field at the east river intake and the homes along Riverside Drive will likely experience flooding.
City staff will continue to monitor the river levels and take necessary precautions, according to the spokesperson.
