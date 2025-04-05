LIVE UPDATES: Several counties under Flood Advisory

MIAMI VALLEY — The majority of the region has been placed under a Flood Advisory.

Butler, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties are under a Flood Advisory until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Union and Wayne counties in Indiana are also under this advisory.

Champaign, Darke, Logan, and Shelby counties are under a Flood Advisory until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Butler and Warren counties are under a Flood Advisory until 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The entire region is under a Flood Watch until 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Several rivers in the region also have a flood warning, including:

The Great Miami River, near Middletown in Butler County, until Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The Little Miami River in Greene County until 5 p.m. on Monday and in Warren County until 5 p.m. on Sunday

The Mississinewa River in Randolph County, Indiana

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando said heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms are likely all day on Saturday.

Severe weather looks less likely throughout the day but cannot be completely ruled out.

Rainfall totals up to another inch through Saturday night, according to Marando.

Sunday will see more rain, especially early in the morning.

Temperatures will be steady in the 40s throughout the day. ,

An additional disturbance will swing through Sunday night, with colder air in place by then. This may fall as a wintry mix, but no accumulations are currently expected.

