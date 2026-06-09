Ex-dog trainer gets prison time after violating probation in animal abuse case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A former dog trainer has violated his probation in an animal abuse case and will now spend several years behind bars.

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Jason Thomas Jones pleaded guilty to a total of 181 charges, including theft, cruelty to companion animals, failure to file state income tax, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity in January 2025.

As a result of this plea, he was sentenced to up to five years of probation in March 2025.

However, Jones violated the terms of his probation and appeared back in court on Tuesday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Jones owned and operated Dayton Dog Trainer LLC, which claimed to provide obedience training for dogs and training for support animals.

Victims were charged thousands of dollars for initial training sessions and follow-up training.

The pets were returned to their owners untrained and covered in feces with obvious signs of neglect and maltreatment, according to prosecutors.

The Miamisburg Police Department found that 65 victims collectively lost more than $200,000.

In June, the prosecutor’s office found more victims. This brought the total number of victims to 133, and the collective total lost as nearly $370,000.

“Animals that had to be put down as a result of the cruelty that they endured at your hands,” Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick said.

Court documents indicate that Jones tested positive for opioids twice, and he didn’t pay his monthly restitution.

“I’m disappointed. I was hoping that you would take the court more seriously. I was hoping after all the conversations that we had, that you would do what you could do to make them whole,” Melnick said.

Jones was sentenced to 15 to 19 years in prison on Tuesday.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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