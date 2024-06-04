Local dog trainer charged with additional animal neglect, stealing $370K

MIAMISBURG — A local dog trainer and his business have been indicted on additional charges in connection to stealing thousands of dollars from customers and animal cruelty, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck.

Jason Thomas Jones, 45, of Huber Heights, owned and operated Dayton Dog Trainer LLC, which claimed to provide obedience training for dogs and training for support animals.

Victims were charged thousands of dollars for initial training sessions and follow-up training.

According to Heck, the pets were returned to their owners untrained and covered in feces with obvious signs of neglect and maltreatment.

In March, Jones and his business were initially indicted on nearly 120 charges but now face 77 more.

On Tuesday, Jones and Dayton Dog Trainer LLC were indicted on:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

64 counts of theft by deception

Ten counts of theft beyond scop

Two counts of cruelty to companion animals

An initial investigation by the Miamisburg Police Department found that 65 victims collectively lost over $200,000.

According to Heck, these additional counts bring the total number of victims to 133, who have collectively lost nearly $370,000.

Jones and Dayton Dog Trainer LLC were initially indicted on:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

82 counts of theft >$1,000

11 counts of theft>$1,000 from elderly/disabled victim

23 counts of cruelty to companion animals

One count of theft

Jones was also indicted on two counts of failure to file state income taxes.

“The stories we have heard from victims are maddening and often heartbreaking. The defendant failed to train the dogs, and they were often returned to the owners injured, neglected, and frequently worse in the behaviors the defendant said he could address. This defendant should never be allowed to be in the same room as a dog!” Heck said.

Tabatha Taverna, 47, of Dayton, and Jennifer Long, 39, of Huber Heights, were also indicted in March. Their cases remain pending, according to Heck.

