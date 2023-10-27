Local dog training business accused of neglecting animals, causing death of one

BROOKVILLE — A local business is accused of posing as a dog training service, but keeping dogs in a half-finished basement in poor conditions.

As News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott reported at 5 p.m. she was the only reporter on the scene as investigators removed dogs from a Brookville home Friday afternoon.

Friday afternoon investigators searched the home on Upper Lewisburg Salem Road where the business Dayton Dog Trainers LLC was located.

Investigators said this came after around 30 people came forward.

They said they were told the business would train their dogs — but when they got them back they were not trained and uncared for, John Davis, Public Information Officer of the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit said.

One victim alleged their dog died one day after picking them up.

Victims described the sale of the training service as “high pressure” and that they were often asked for cash upfront, which Davis said are red flags.

When investigators searched the home they found seven dogs in crates in a half-finished basement.

Two were returned to their owners, five were taken to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

“Dirty and scared ... just wasn’t certainly what someone was paying someone thousands of dollars to take care of the dog,” Davis said.

Davis said they suspect that 30 dogs are victims but numbers could range from 60 to 90.

He encouraged anyone who thinks they may be a victim to contact Sgt. Jeff Muncy with the Miamisburg Police Department.

But there could be more victims than investigators anticipated.

