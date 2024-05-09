Groundbreaking held for 2 new Centerville restaurants

CENTERVILLE — City leaders have broken ground on two new restaurants in Centerville
The City of Centerville announced on social media that a groundbreaking was held Monday.
They broke ground with Oberer Realty Services next to the Costco on Cornerstone Boulevard.
It will be the home to a new Mi Cozumel and Chicken Salad Chick.
Mi Cozumel is a family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant with over 40 flavors of margaritas and flaming fajitas.
It has a location in Warren County, according to its website.
Chicken Salad Chick has a local restaurant in Mason with chicken salads, signature sandwiches, and other food items.
