Groundbreaking held for 2 new Centerville restaurants

CENTERVILLE — City leaders have broken ground on two new restaurants in Centerville

The City of Centerville announced on social media that a groundbreaking was held Monday.

They broke ground with Oberer Realty Services next to the Costco on Cornerstone Boulevard.

It will be the home to a new Mi Cozumel and Chicken Salad Chick.

Mi Cozumel is a family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant with over 40 flavors of margaritas and flaming fajitas.

It has a location in Warren County, according to its website.

Chicken Salad Chick has a local restaurant in Mason with chicken salads, signature sandwiches, and other food items.

Ground broken on 2 future Centerville Restaurants Photo contributed by City of Centerville via Facebook (City of Centerville via Facebook /City of Centerville via Facebook)

