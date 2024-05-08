Check Your Account: PNC working to resolve duplicate debit transactions

Some PNC customers noticed duplicated charges on their accounts and wanted answers.

Allysa Raymond with our sister station at WPXI tracked down why.

Numerous PNC customers took to social media to share their frustrations.

One person said PNC charged her “three times for the same charge” and her debit card is getting declined now.

Another woman said the multiple charges are overdrawing her account.

PNC said impacted customers do not need to contact the bank or take other actions.

In a statement, PNC said, “Due to a processing error, some customers may have seen duplicate debit transactions to their accounts beginning (Monday).”

PNC also said any errors related to this incident, including overdraft fees, will be resolved.

“We are checking them thoroughly several times a day. It would definitely be something that we’d pick up on but there are people out there that I’m sure it would snowball effect in their account,” Samantha Willis, a PNC customer said.

Customers want to know why these glitches are happening in the first place.

“Is it something with the actual computers? I don’t know but I would want someone to advocate and look into it. Why it keeps happening and everything,” Willis said.

WPXI asked PNC how many people are dealing with the glitch and if it is system-wide.

PNC told WPXI that due to company police, the bank could not give that information.

