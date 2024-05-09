NWS confirms 10 tornadoes hit the region Tuesday night

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has confirmed 10 tornadoes hit the region Tuesday night.

The strength of some of these tornadoes has not yet been released by the National Weather Service as they continue to evaluate damage surveys done in impacted areas.

The NWS has confirmed the following tornadoes as of Wednesday night:

Mercer and Auglaize counties:

An EF2 tornado near Coldwater started near Fort Recovery touched down around 7:50 p.m. and got off the ground around 8:08 p.m. near Coldwater, traveling 8.3 miles. its maximum wind speed was reported to be 120 mph. It was approximately 400 yards wide.

Another EF2 tornado near New Knoxville started in Montezuma around 8:20 p.m. and traveled 6.4 miles, ending near New Bremen around 8:33 p.m. Its maximum wind speed was reported to be 130 mph. It was approximately 300 yards wide.

Darke County:

In Greenville, the NWS said an EF1 tornado touched down and traveled 11.9 miles in 18 minutes. Estimated wind speeds for this tornado maxed out at 110 mph. It was approximately 800 yards wide.

Butler County:

A tornado has been confirmed south of Oxford and near McGonigle in Butler County, according to the NWS.

Damage was reported from Bunker Hills Wood Road to Stillwell Beckett Road and over to the Indiana Ridge Golf Club area.

The strength of this tornado has not yet been released.

Warren County:

The NWS said five tornadoes touched down in Warren County alone Tuesday night.

Five areas of tornadic damage include Shawhan Road northeast of South Lebanon, State Route 123 southeast of Lebanon, Mason Morrow Millgrove Road northeast of Morrow, Mason Morrow Millgrove Road south of Senior, and US Highway 22 west of Clarksville.

The strength of these tornadoes has not yet been released.

Clinton County:

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Clinton County on Tuesday.

A tornado was confirmed north of Blachester with damage along North State Route 133 near Irvin Road, the NWS said.

Further information has not been released.

We will continue to update as new damage reports come in.

