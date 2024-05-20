Former Stebbins athlete, heart transplant recipient, throws 1st pitch at Dragons game

DAYTON — A former Stebbins High School student threw out the first pitch this weekend at a Dayton Dragons game after receiving a heart transplant last year.

News Center 7 previously reported that Ebonie Sherwood went into cardiac in March 2023 and collapsed at track practice at Stebbins High School.

Two athletic trainers were credited with saving her life.

Ebonie had multiple blood clots throughout her body and struggled to survive. Her only chance was to receive an emergency heart transplant.

She got one in last March.

Ebonie threw out the first pitch Saturday before the Dragons’ game against Great Lakes in honor of her donor hero who gave her the gift of life and to raise awareness of the need for organ donors.

She is now taking college classes to be an athletic trainer and help educate others on the importance of life-saving measures.

For more on organ donation, visit this website.

Ebonie Sherwood throws 1st pitch at Dragons game Photo contributed by Michael Burianek (via Life Connection of Ohio) (Michael Burianek (via Life Connection of Ohio)/Michael Burianek (via Life Connection of Ohio))

