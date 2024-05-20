MIAMI COUNTY — At least one person after a three-vehicle crash in Miami County late Sunday morning.

>>PHOTOS: At least 1 hurt after 3-vehicle crash near Miami County church

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and Ludlow Falls firefighters were dispatched at 11:55 a.m. to State Route 48 near State Route 55 on initial reports of a crash, according to a social media post by the Ludlow Falls Fire Department.

The department posted photos on its Facebook page. It showed that firefighters had blocked off the intersection near Grace Baptist Church at the 2500 block at State Route 48.

One car suffered front-end damage. The second vehicle, a blue Kia, had rear-end and front-end damage. Photos show the Kia may have crashed into the building.

A third vehicle, a red SUV, sustained front-end damage, and airbags were deployed.

The department said they had to call in two additional medics and all patients were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mutual aid was provided by Union Township Life Squad, Troy, and Pleasant Hill Fire Departments.

