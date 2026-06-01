Juveniles arrested after weekend fights at carnival

BEAVERCREEK — Twice teens left in handcuffs after fights at a weekend carnival.

“I couldn’t see anything, but red and blue lights everywhere,” Tyler Bocock said.

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Bocock was across the street from the mall at Fairfield Commons Sunday night.

He posted a video of the scene to social media.

Beavercreek police confirmed there were two separate fights, one Saturday and one Sunday night.

On Saturday, police said the fight was small, and they arrested two juvenile suspects who wound up charged.

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Police said there was another fight Sunday night where they responded between 8:00 and 9:00 and where they arrested more juveniles.

Tyler said he had gotten dinner near the mall and was driving through a parking lot to make a Walmart run.

That’s when he saw some chaos.

“I seen a group of it had been like 30 to 50 youth teenagers running across the main road right there. And then they swarmed the parking lot,” Bocock said.

He heard about more of it from a girl in that crowd as he walked into the store.

“I heard her say to somebody else out there that they all were fighting,” Bocock said.

Police told us they’re still filling out details in their reports, which they have not finished yet.

Officers said they’re unsure of any injuries right now and are not aware of anyone who had to go to the hospital.

“I do wonder what happened. I hope nobody really got injured,” Bocock said.

News Center 7 reached out to the company that runs this carnival, which sent the following statement:

“Many families attended the carnival throughout the weekend, and the atmosphere remained positive, safe, and family-friendly.

We are not aware of any arrests at the carnival. A few unruly teenagers were asked to leave as a precaution, but there were no major issues.

For the safety of all guests, anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian who is at least 21 years old during all operating hours. A maximum of four minors may accompany one adult per entry, per day. Guests ages 18 and older should be prepared to present a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license, state ID, military ID, passport, or visa. Failure to comply with these policies may result in denial of entry or removal from the premises.

Backpacks, weapons, and full-face coverings that prevent identification are not permitted. Police officers, security personnel, and carnival management are available to assist with any needs or concerns.

Primetime Carnival takes guest safety seriously and will continue working closely with local security and law enforcement while enforcing guest conduct policies to maintain a safe, family-friendly environment for everyone.

Guests can enjoy over 50 rides and attractions at reasonable priced rates, offering entertainment for all ages throughout the event.

In addition, we have exciting live entertainment, including The Funniest Hypnotist Show in America and a live-action Michael Jackson tribute performance that you have to see to believe.”

News Center 7 reached out to mall management and will update if we receive a response.

The carnival runs through June 14.

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