‘All we have;’ Couple searching for answers after car is stolen from Dayton gas station

DAYTON — A couple is working to find their car after it was stolen from a gas station in Dayton on Thursday.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talked to the couple who said they hear about incidents like this often but never thought it would happen to them.

>> 1 hurt after shooting in Montgomery County apartment complex

“This was really devastating to us because it’s all we have,” Terrance Morris said.

The Morris’s 2009 Toyota Camry was stolen from a Sunoco on E Third Street, just a mile away from their home.

Terrance said Thursday afternoon was just a normal day, and he decided to stop by the gas station.

“I went to the service station to get some cheese puffs and a cookie,” he said.

Surveillance video shows Morris getting out of the car and leaving the engine running. Moments later, a man is seen walking near the car.

“He was walking around, looking and peeping then I guess he thought I’ll shoot my shot. He got in and took off,” Morris said.

The Camry had a custom license plate and a ghost in the window.

Terrance’s wife, Millicent, works in Centerville and said she feels horrible asking her coworkers for rides.

>> Helicopter carrying Iran’s president crashes; ‘No sign of life,’ state news agency says

“It’s a struggle. It’s a struggle. Some days I might not get that ride. I’ll have to get an Uber but I’m hoping we get blessed with our car back,” Millicent said.

Terrance said while his car was being stolen, he saw police investigating a possible break-in at a neighboring business. He believes officers were too busy with that investigation to help him.

Since then, the couple has called the police every day hoping for answers.

News Center 7 reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information on this incident and is waiting for a response.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group