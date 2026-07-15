Shooters launched targeted ambush on car at Philadelphia Drive and Turner Road

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — There is new information involving several shooters who drove up to a car, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the shooters ambushed the car and fired almost two dozen bullets into the car.

News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to neighbors about the violence. Deputies said the shooters wanted to kill someone.

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According to deputies, the victims survived and will be alright. Investigators said the gunfire happened at Philadelphia Drive and Turner Road on Tuesday.

News Center 7 asked about the search for the shooters on Wednesday.

Maxine Johnson, of Harrison Township, said, “Neighborhood’s pretty quiet.”

For more than 20 years, Johnson lived in Harrison Township not far from Turner and Philadelphia. She said, “About a block and a half.”

Johnson knew something happened there on Tuesday because of the extra traffic on her block.

“I had heard something had happened, and most of the time when something happens on Philadelphia and Turner, everybody usually comes through Folsom to get to Main Street,” Johnson said.

She had no idea what exactly happened or how violent it was.

Montgomery County Sheriff Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said, “You don’t shoot that many times with that many guns and that many shooters, unless you want somebody dead.” He continued, “They were trying to kill someone.”

Deputies said around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, a man and a woman inside a car were stopped at the right light at the intersection. According to investigators, several shooters were lying in wait until they had the chance to ambush the car.

“I can’t be any clearer than this was a targeted ambush attack. No doubt about it,” Roy said.

Deputies recovered 20 shell casings they said indicated two to three shooters fired at least three guns at the car, including a rifle.

The woman driving was hit in the arm, and she’s going to be fine. The passenger was not hit.

The victims drove themselves to Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood as deputies rushed to the scene.

The shooters drove off.

The sheriff’s office said it moved all available resources to this case to catch the shooters. Roy said, “That may include some of our state and federal partners to help identify, locate, and take these individuals off the street. They do not belong out in society.”

The sheriff’s office said they are still looking into who exactly in the car was targeted and why.

Roy told News Center 7 they have a description of the shooter’s car, but they are not releasing that information yet.

Investigators are checking homes, businesses, and Flock cameras they have access to in an effort to track down the shooters.

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