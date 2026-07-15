Mother, 4 children hospitalized in Ohio hazmat incident

TOLEDO — A mother and her four children were hospitalized following a hazardous materials incident in northern Ohio on Wednesday.

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Toledo Police responded to the 300 block of Phillips Avenue just after 11 a.m., according to WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo.

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A Toledo Fire and Rescue official told WTOL that a woman was driving with her four children when they pulled over due to a flat tire.

The children’s father later arrived and found all five of them unconscious.

All five of them were taken to the hospital for treatment. As WTOL reported, their conditions have not been released.

The cause of their injuries is unknown at this time, but fire officials said it appeared to be an isolated issue.

The incident remains under investigation.

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