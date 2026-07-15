Former Eaton teacher accused of sexually abusing former student charged, arrested in Florida

EATON — A former Eaton Middle School teacher is now facing formal charges for allegedly sexually abusing one of her former students.

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A grand jury handed up a secret indictment for 10 counts of sexual battery against Kristin Schamel on July 6, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records obtained by News Center 7.

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The next day, deputies in Florida arrested her near St. Petersburg on a warrant.

Preble County deputies flew to Florida on Monday to pick her up and brought her back to the Preble County Jail yesterday.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed that the charges are the result of an investigation News Center 7 first reported on in February.

Investigators said the victim is now an adult, but came to them with allegations earlier this year from when he was a student.

The alleged crimes happened over 10 months in 2014, according to court documents.

Eaton Community Schools told News Center 7 in February that it placed Schamel on administrative leave while law enforcement investigated, but now the superintendent told our team she no longer works for the district.

Schamel remains booked in the Preble County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court for the first time tomorrow.

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