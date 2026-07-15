Dozens of shots fired during party at Ohio Airbnb property; 1 injured

CINCINNATI — One person was hurt in a shooting at a party at an Airbnb rental in a Cincinnati neighborhood overnight.

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Cincinnati Police were called to the 3000 block of Vine Street in Corryville around 12:30 a.m., according to our news partners at WCPO.

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Police said as many as 50 shots were fired during the party. Most were fired from out in the street, but WCPO reported that some were fired from inside the house.

One person was shot in the shoulder and took themselves to the hospital. Their injury has been described as non-life-threatening.

One person was arrested on weapons-related charges, but it’s unclear if they were involved in the shooting.

The property where the shooting happened was operating as an Airbnb short-term rental, according to WCPO.

The case remains under investigation.

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