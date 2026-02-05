Local teacher on leave amid investigation of sexual abuse claims from former student

EATON — An Eaton Community Schools teacher has been placed on leave amid a new investigation into sexual abuse claims from a former student.

Eaton Community Schools Superintendent Scott Couch released the following statement to News Center 7 on Thursday morning:

“An Eaton middle school teacher is alleged to have had inappropriate relations with a student. The allegations are over a decade old. At this time, we have no reason to believe any current Eaton students have been involved. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while law enforcement investigates.”

As News Center 7 reported on Wednesday, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office recently opened an investigation into the teacher regarding alleged actions that happened 11-12 years ago.

Investigators said the person making the accusations is now an adult, but he’s one of their former students.

“The victim came to us and made an allegation of some type of inappropriate sexual activity while they were a student at the middle school,” Sheriff Mike Simpson said.

The teacher at the center of the investigation remains uncharged, so News Center 7 is not naming them at this time.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is leading the probe, and they’re being assisted by the Eaton Police Department.

Simpson added that detectives will be working to find out details, such as what happened, where it happened, and whether it happened more than once.

“We’re really just getting into what the allegations are, and getting into our investigation so we can try to determine what occurred,” Simpson said.

Once detectives finish their investigation, they’ll hand it off to prosecutors to decide on possible criminal charges.

