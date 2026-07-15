Minivan driver remains in critical condition after crash involving semi

MIAMI COUNTY — A driver remains in critical condition after a crash in Miami County on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

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As previously reported, the crash happened at the intersection of W Stanfield Road and Washington Road around 5 p.m.

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It involved a minivan and a semi-truck.

The spokesperson said the three occupants in the minivan were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

A 52-year-old man was driving the van.

He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and reported to be in the ICU at Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, the spokesperson said.

A 48-year-old woman was the passenger. She was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, where she underwent surgery for a knee injury. She also suffered an arm injury.

A 14-year-old boy was also inside the van, the spokesperson said.

He was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital and was released the next day.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in this crash.

The sheriff’s office said they have not determined who was at fault for the crash.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.

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